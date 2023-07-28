English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Laxmi Organic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 698.01 crore, down 13.15% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 698.01 crore in June 2023 down 13.15% from Rs. 803.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.94 crore in June 2023 down 37.65% from Rs. 60.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.10 crore in June 2023 down 13.16% from Rs. 94.54 crore in June 2022.

    Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2022.

    Laxmi Organic shares closed at 253.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.26% returns over the last 6 months and -13.43% over the last 12 months.

    Laxmi Organic Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations698.01711.84803.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations698.01711.84803.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials449.29407.24379.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.1127.22186.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.8240.85-29.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.3728.1524.79
    Depreciation20.5122.2012.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.20141.05152.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.3645.1477.58
    Other Income6.236.084.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.5951.2282.44
    Interest6.556.921.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.0444.3080.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.0444.3080.48
    Tax17.1018.3519.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.9425.9560.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.9425.9560.85
    Equity Share Capital53.1253.0453.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.982.30
    Diluted EPS1.420.972.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.982.30
    Diluted EPS1.420.972.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

