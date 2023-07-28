Laxmi Organic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 698.01 crore, down 13.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.01 crore in June 2023 down 13.15% from Rs. 803.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.94 crore in June 2023 down 37.65% from Rs. 60.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.10 crore in June 2023 down 13.16% from Rs. 94.54 crore in June 2022.

Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2022.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 253.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.26% returns over the last 6 months and -13.43% over the last 12 months.