Laxmi Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 636.01 crore, down 27.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 636.01 crore in December 2022 down 27.25% from Rs. 874.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.46 crore in December 2022 down 57.51% from Rs. 81.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.34 crore in December 2022 down 36.06% from Rs. 103.75 crore in December 2021.
Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in December 2021.
|Laxmi Organic shares closed at 289.80 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -31.26% over the last 12 months.
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|636.01
|596.65
|874.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|636.01
|596.65
|874.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|431.36
|319.42
|454.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.84
|49.27
|194.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.97
|32.77
|-46.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.77
|28.47
|29.98
|Depreciation
|18.42
|16.62
|11.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|128.45
|143.51
|140.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.15
|6.60
|90.47
|Other Income
|7.78
|7.42
|1.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.92
|14.01
|92.33
|Interest
|5.46
|4.03
|5.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|42.47
|9.98
|86.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|42.47
|9.98
|86.51
|Tax
|8.01
|1.06
|5.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.46
|8.92
|81.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.46
|8.92
|81.11
|Equity Share Capital
|53.03
|53.03
|52.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.30
|0.34
|3.08
|Diluted EPS
|1.28
|0.33
|3.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.30
|0.34
|3.08
|Diluted EPS
|1.28
|0.33
|3.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
