Laxmi Organic Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 874.22 crore, up 122.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 874.22 crore in December 2021 up 122.12% from Rs. 393.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.11 crore in December 2021 up 99.75% from Rs. 40.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.75 crore in December 2021 up 66.24% from Rs. 62.41 crore in December 2020.

Laxmi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2020.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 455.00 on February 01, 2022 (BSE)