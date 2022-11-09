 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Laxmi Organic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 652.20 crore, up 7.25% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 652.20 crore in September 2022 up 7.25% from Rs. 608.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.60 crore in September 2022 down 40.96% from Rs. 14.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.49 crore in September 2022 down 16.16% from Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021.

Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 316.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.85% returns over the last 6 months and -22.74% over the last 12 months.

Laxmi Organic Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 652.20 756.61 608.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 652.20 756.61 608.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 331.66 417.94 328.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.23 86.67 123.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.32 -47.69 17.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.43 28.38 28.49
Depreciation 16.99 14.32 11.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.93 169.80 79.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.64 87.19 19.61
Other Income 2.86 2.12 6.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.50 89.31 26.29
Interest 4.37 2.42 1.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.13 86.89 25.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.13 86.89 25.21
Tax 1.50 22.01 10.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.63 64.88 14.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.63 64.88 14.57
Minority Interest -0.03 -0.02 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.60 64.86 14.57
Equity Share Capital 53.03 53.02 52.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 2.45 0.43
Diluted EPS 0.32 2.43 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 2.45 0.43
Diluted EPS 0.32 2.43 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:51 pm
