Laxmi Organic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 652.20 crore, up 7.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 652.20 crore in September 2022 up 7.25% from Rs. 608.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.60 crore in September 2022 down 40.96% from Rs. 14.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.49 crore in September 2022 down 16.16% from Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021.

Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 316.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.85% returns over the last 6 months and -22.74% over the last 12 months.