    Laxmi Organic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 652.20 crore, up 7.25% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 652.20 crore in September 2022 up 7.25% from Rs. 608.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.60 crore in September 2022 down 40.96% from Rs. 14.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.49 crore in September 2022 down 16.16% from Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021.

    Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

    Laxmi Organic shares closed at 316.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.85% returns over the last 6 months and -22.74% over the last 12 months.

    Laxmi Organic Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations652.20756.61608.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations652.20756.61608.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials331.66417.94328.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.2386.67123.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.32-47.6917.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.4328.3828.49
    Depreciation16.9914.3211.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.93169.8079.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6487.1919.61
    Other Income2.862.126.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5089.3126.29
    Interest4.372.421.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.1386.8925.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.1386.8925.21
    Tax1.5022.0110.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.6364.8814.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.6364.8814.57
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.6064.8614.57
    Equity Share Capital53.0353.0252.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.322.450.43
    Diluted EPS0.322.430.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.322.450.43
    Diluted EPS0.322.430.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Nov 9, 2022 01:51 pm