Laxmi Organic Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 608.10 crore, up 48.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.10 crore in September 2021 up 48.39% from Rs. 409.79 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.57 crore in September 2021 down 39.64% from Rs. 24.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021 down 14.34% from Rs. 43.85 crore in September 2020.

Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2020.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 457.75 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 115.87% returns over the last 6 months