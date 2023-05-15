Laxmi Organic Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 733.19 crore, down 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 733.19 crore in March 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 879.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.32 crore in March 2023 down 57.63% from Rs. 57.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.55 crore in March 2023 down 13.73% from Rs. 74.82 crore in March 2022.

Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2022.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 272.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.44% over the last 12 months.