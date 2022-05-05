 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Laxmi Organic Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 879.86 crore, up 69.36% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 879.86 crore in March 2022 up 69.36% from Rs. 519.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.40 crore in March 2022 up 57.94% from Rs. 36.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.82 crore in March 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 65.43 crore in March 2021.

Laxmi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2021.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 424.55 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.53% returns over the last 6 months and 93.46% over the last 12 months.

Laxmi Organic Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 879.86 859.88 519.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 879.86 859.88 519.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 455.61 553.72 257.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 157.86 51.81 73.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.34 -53.79 0.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.27 33.48 35.67
Depreciation 13.75 13.39 11.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 160.86 156.01 88.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.16 105.27 52.06
Other Income 1.90 2.02 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.07 107.29 53.81
Interest 4.60 6.93 5.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.47 100.36 48.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.47 100.36 48.73
Tax -1.00 18.26 12.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.47 82.10 36.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.47 82.10 36.37
Minority Interest -0.07 -0.02 -0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.40 82.08 36.34
Equity Share Capital 52.73 52.73 52.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 3.11 1.56
Diluted EPS 2.28 3.07 1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 3.11 1.56
Diluted EPS 2.28 3.07 1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Laxmi Organic #Laxmi Organic Industries #Results #Speciality Chemicals
first published: May 5, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.