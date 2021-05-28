Laxmi Organic Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 519.52 crore, up 34.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 519.52 crore in March 2021 up 34.41% from Rs. 386.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.34 crore in March 2021 up 261.95% from Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.43 crore in March 2021 up 211.42% from Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2020.

Laxmi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2020.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 223.55 on May 27, 2021 (NSE)