    Laxmi Organic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 733.58 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 733.58 crore in June 2023 down 3.04% from Rs. 756.61 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.33 crore in June 2023 down 40.91% from Rs. 64.86 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.29 crore in June 2023 down 21.56% from Rs. 103.63 crore in June 2022.
    Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.45 in June 2022.Laxmi Organic shares closed at 253.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.26% returns over the last 6 months and -13.43% over the last 12 months.
    Laxmi Organic Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations733.58733.19756.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations733.58733.19756.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials447.85401.80417.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.1955.6186.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.8330.61-47.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.6629.1628.38
    Depreciation20.9623.0514.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.72155.31169.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.3837.6687.19
    Other Income3.953.842.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.3341.5089.31
    Interest4.60-1.242.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.7342.7386.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.7342.7386.89
    Tax17.4018.4622.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.3324.2764.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.3324.2764.88
    Minority Interest--0.05-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.3324.3264.86
    Equity Share Capital53.1253.0453.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.440.922.45
    Diluted EPS1.440.912.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.440.922.45
    Diluted EPS1.440.912.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 28, 2023

