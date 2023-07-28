Laxmi Organic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 733.58 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 733.58 733.19 756.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 733.58 733.19 756.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 447.85 401.80 417.94 Purchase of Traded Goods 17.19 55.61 86.67 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.83 30.61 -47.69 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 34.66 29.16 28.38 Depreciation 20.96 23.05 14.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 143.72 155.31 169.80 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.38 37.66 87.19 Other Income 3.95 3.84 2.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.33 41.50 89.31 Interest 4.60 -1.24 2.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.73 42.73 86.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 55.73 42.73 86.89 Tax 17.40 18.46 22.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.33 24.27 64.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.33 24.27 64.88 Minority Interest -- 0.05 -0.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.33 24.32 64.86 Equity Share Capital 53.12 53.04 53.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.44 0.92 2.45 Diluted EPS 1.44 0.91 2.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.44 0.92 2.45 Diluted EPS 1.44 0.91 2.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited