Laxmi Organic Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 756.61 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 756.61 crore in June 2022 up 2.75% from Rs. 736.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.86 crore in June 2022 down 36.61% from Rs. 102.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.63 crore in June 2022 down 30.71% from Rs. 149.55 crore in June 2021.

Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.88 in June 2021.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 302.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.36% returns over the last 6 months and 15.73% over the last 12 months.

Laxmi Organic Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 756.61 879.86 736.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 756.61 879.86 736.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 417.94 455.61 378.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 86.67 157.86 137.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -47.69 0.34 -38.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.38 32.27 30.19
Depreciation 14.32 13.75 10.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 169.80 160.86 83.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.19 59.16 134.39
Other Income 2.12 1.90 4.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.31 61.07 138.67
Interest 2.42 4.60 2.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.89 56.47 135.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.89 56.47 135.86
Tax 22.01 -1.00 33.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.88 57.47 102.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.88 57.47 102.33
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.07 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.86 57.40 102.33
Equity Share Capital 53.02 52.73 52.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.45 2.30 3.88
Diluted EPS 2.43 2.28 3.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.45 2.30 3.88
Diluted EPS 2.43 2.28 3.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 am
