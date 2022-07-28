Laxmi Organic Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 756.61 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 756.61 crore in June 2022 up 2.75% from Rs. 736.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.86 crore in June 2022 down 36.61% from Rs. 102.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.63 crore in June 2022 down 30.71% from Rs. 149.55 crore in June 2021.

Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.88 in June 2021.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 302.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.36% returns over the last 6 months and 15.73% over the last 12 months.