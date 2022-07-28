English
    Laxmi Organic Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 756.61 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 756.61 crore in June 2022 up 2.75% from Rs. 736.35 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.86 crore in June 2022 down 36.61% from Rs. 102.33 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.63 crore in June 2022 down 30.71% from Rs. 149.55 crore in June 2021.

    Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.88 in June 2021.

    Laxmi Organic shares closed at 302.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.36% returns over the last 6 months and 15.73% over the last 12 months.

    Laxmi Organic Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations756.61879.86736.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations756.61879.86736.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials417.94455.61378.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods86.67157.86137.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.690.34-38.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.3832.2730.19
    Depreciation14.3213.7510.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses169.80160.8683.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.1959.16134.39
    Other Income2.121.904.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.3161.07138.67
    Interest2.424.602.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.8956.47135.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax86.8956.47135.86
    Tax22.01-1.0033.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.8857.47102.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.8857.47102.33
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.07--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates64.8657.40102.33
    Equity Share Capital53.0252.7352.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.452.303.88
    Diluted EPS2.432.283.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.452.303.88
    Diluted EPS2.432.283.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 am
