Laxmi Organic Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 736.35 crore, up 82.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 736.35 crore in June 2021 up 82.44% from Rs. 403.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.33 crore in June 2021 up 379.25% from Rs. 21.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.55 crore in June 2021 up 251.97% from Rs. 42.49 crore in June 2020.

Laxmi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2020.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 272.65 on August 09, 2021 (NSE)