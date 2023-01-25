 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Laxmi Organic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 654.64 crore, down 23.87% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 654.64 crore in December 2022 down 23.87% from Rs. 859.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.23 crore in December 2022 down 66.83% from Rs. 82.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.03 crore in December 2022 down 51.91% from Rs. 120.68 crore in December 2021.

Laxmi Organic Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 654.64 652.20 859.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 654.64 652.20 859.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 413.54 331.66 553.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.21 69.23 51.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.79 48.32 -53.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.93 29.43 33.48
Depreciation 18.79 16.99 13.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.95 144.93 156.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.00 11.64 105.27
Other Income 3.24 2.86 2.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.25 14.50 107.29
Interest 5.71 4.37 6.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.54 10.13 100.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.54 10.13 100.36
Tax 6.27 1.50 18.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.27 8.63 82.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.27 8.63 82.10
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.03 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.23 8.60 82.08
Equity Share Capital 53.03 53.03 52.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 0.32 3.11
Diluted EPS 1.02 0.32 3.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 0.32 3.11
Diluted EPS 1.02 0.32 3.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited