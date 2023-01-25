English
    Laxmi Organic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 654.64 crore, down 23.87% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 654.64 crore in December 2022 down 23.87% from Rs. 859.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.23 crore in December 2022 down 66.83% from Rs. 82.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.03 crore in December 2022 down 51.91% from Rs. 120.68 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations654.64652.20859.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations654.64652.20859.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials413.54331.66553.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.2169.2351.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.7948.32-53.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.9329.4333.48
    Depreciation18.7916.9913.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.95144.93156.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.0011.64105.27
    Other Income3.242.862.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.2514.50107.29
    Interest5.714.376.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.5410.13100.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.5410.13100.36
    Tax6.271.5018.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.278.6382.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.278.6382.10
    Minority Interest-0.04-0.03-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.238.6082.08
    Equity Share Capital53.0353.0352.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.323.11
    Diluted EPS1.020.323.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.323.11
    Diluted EPS1.020.323.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited