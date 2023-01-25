Laxmi Organic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 654.64 crore, down 23.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 654.64 crore in December 2022 down 23.87% from Rs. 859.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.23 crore in December 2022 down 66.83% from Rs. 82.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.03 crore in December 2022 down 51.91% from Rs. 120.68 crore in December 2021.

Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2021.

Read More