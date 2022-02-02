Laxmi Organic Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 859.88 crore, up 97.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 859.88 crore in December 2021 up 97.44% from Rs. 435.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.08 crore in December 2021 up 81.56% from Rs. 45.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.68 crore in December 2021 up 73.47% from Rs. 69.57 crore in December 2020.

Laxmi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2020.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 454.50 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 65.45% returns over the last 6 months