Laxmi Cotspin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore, down 23.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore in September 2022 down 23.59% from Rs. 43.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 86.64% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 55.11% from Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2021.

Laxmi Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.

Laxmi Cotspin shares closed at 23.35 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -6.79% over the last 12 months.