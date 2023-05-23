Laxmi Cotspin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.37 crore, down 25.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.37 crore in March 2023 down 25.57% from Rs. 55.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2023 down 284.79% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 100.43% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

Laxmi Cotspin shares closed at 20.55 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months and -15.08% over the last 12 months.