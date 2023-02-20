Laxmi Cotspin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 37.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 45.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 486.85% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 244.99% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.