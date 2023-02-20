Laxmi Cotspin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 37.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laxmi Cotspin are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 45.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 486.85% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 244.99% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.
Laxmi Cotspin shares closed at 20.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.96% returns over the last 6 months and -16.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Laxmi Cotspin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.37
|33.34
|45.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.37
|33.34
|45.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.40
|25.96
|36.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|0.38
|-1.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.52
|2.17
|2.32
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.80
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.85
|3.72
|4.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.25
|0.31
|2.28
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.33
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.86
|0.65
|2.70
|Interest
|-0.20
|0.69
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.65
|-0.04
|1.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.65
|-0.04
|1.91
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.21
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.57
|0.17
|1.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.57
|0.17
|1.44
|Equity Share Capital
|17.15
|17.15
|17.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|35.89
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.25
|0.10
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-3.25
|0.10
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.25
|0.10
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-3.25
|0.10
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited