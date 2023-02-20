 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business

Laxmi Cotspin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 37.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laxmi Cotspin are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 45.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 486.85% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 244.99% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.

Laxmi Cotspin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.37 33.34 45.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.37 33.34 45.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.40 25.96 36.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 0.38 -1.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.52 2.17 2.32
Depreciation 0.80 0.80 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.85 3.72 4.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.25 0.31 2.28
Other Income 0.40 0.33 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.86 0.65 2.70
Interest -0.20 0.69 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.65 -0.04 1.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.65 -0.04 1.91
Tax -0.09 -0.21 0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.57 0.17 1.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.57 0.17 1.44
Equity Share Capital 17.15 17.15 17.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 35.89
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.25 0.10 0.84
Diluted EPS -3.25 0.10 0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.25 0.10 0.84
Diluted EPS -3.25 0.10 0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited