Laxmi Cotspin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 37.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 45.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 486.85% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 244.99% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.

Laxmi Cotspin shares closed at 20.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.96% returns over the last 6 months and -16.97% over the last 12 months.