    Laxmi Cotspin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 37.09% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laxmi Cotspin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 45.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 486.85% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 244.99% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.

    Laxmi Cotspin shares closed at 20.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.96% returns over the last 6 months and -16.97% over the last 12 months.

    Laxmi Cotspin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.3733.3445.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.3733.3445.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.4025.9636.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.38-1.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.522.172.32
    Depreciation0.800.800.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.853.724.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.250.312.28
    Other Income0.400.330.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.860.652.70
    Interest-0.200.690.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.65-0.041.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.65-0.041.91
    Tax-0.09-0.210.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.570.171.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.570.171.44
    Equity Share Capital17.1517.1517.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----35.89
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.250.100.84
    Diluted EPS-3.250.100.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.250.100.84
    Diluted EPS-3.250.100.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

