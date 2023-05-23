Laxmi Cotspin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.37 crore, down 25.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Cotspin are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.37 crore in March 2023 down 25.57% from Rs. 55.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 down 287.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 100.87% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.
Laxmi Cotspin shares closed at 20.55 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months and -15.08% over the last 12 months.
|Laxmi Cotspin
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.37
|28.37
|55.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.37
|28.37
|55.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.56
|26.40
|45.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|0.06
|1.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.49
|2.52
|2.14
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.80
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.77
|4.86
|4.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-6.27
|1.56
|Other Income
|-0.07
|0.40
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-5.87
|1.58
|Interest
|0.71
|-0.20
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.55
|-5.67
|1.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.55
|-5.67
|1.22
|Tax
|-0.57
|-0.09
|0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.98
|-5.58
|0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.98
|-5.58
|0.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.98
|-5.58
|0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|17.15
|17.15
|17.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-37.49
|31.28
|36.43
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-3.25
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-3.25
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-3.25
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-3.25
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited