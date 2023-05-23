Laxmi Cotspin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.37 crore, down 25.57% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Cotspin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.37 crore in March 2023 down 25.57% from Rs. 55.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 down 287.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 100.87% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

    Laxmi Cotspin shares closed at 20.55 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months and -15.08% over the last 12 months.

    Laxmi Cotspin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.3728.3755.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.3728.3755.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.5626.4045.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.500.061.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.492.522.14
    Depreciation0.810.800.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.774.864.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-6.271.56
    Other Income-0.070.400.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.83-5.871.58
    Interest0.71-0.200.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.55-5.671.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.55-5.671.22
    Tax-0.57-0.090.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.98-5.580.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.98-5.580.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.98-5.580.52
    Equity Share Capital17.1517.1517.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-37.4931.2836.43
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-3.250.29
    Diluted EPS-0.55-3.250.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-3.250.29
    Diluted EPS-0.55-3.250.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
