    Laxmi Cotspin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.66 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Cotspin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.66 crore in June 2023 up 11.06% from Rs. 40.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2023 down 1022.54% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 151.46% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

    Laxmi Cotspin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.6641.3740.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.6641.3740.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.5334.5636.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.98-0.50-2.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.042.492.01
    Depreciation0.800.810.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.214.773.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.91-0.770.46
    Other Income0.05-0.070.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.86-0.831.22
    Interest0.850.710.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.71-1.550.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.71-1.550.39
    Tax---0.570.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.71-0.980.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.71-0.980.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.71-0.980.29
    Equity Share Capital17.1517.1517.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves27.90-37.4936.69
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.58-0.550.17
    Diluted EPS-1.58-0.550.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.58-0.550.17
    Diluted EPS-1.58-0.550.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

