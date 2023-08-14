Laxmi Cotspin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.66 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.66 crore in June 2023 up 11.06% from Rs. 40.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2023 down 1022.54% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 151.46% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.