Laxmi Cotspin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 37.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Cotspin are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 45.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2022 down 487.81% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2022 down 245.27% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.

Laxmi Cotspin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.37 33.34
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.37 33.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.40 25.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 0.38
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 2.52 2.17
Depreciation 0.80 0.80
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 4.86 3.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.27 0.31
Other Income 0.40 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.87 0.65
Interest -0.20 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.67 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.67 -0.04
Tax -0.09 -0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.58 0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.58 0.17
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.58 0.17
Equity Share Capital 17.15 17.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 31.28 33.17
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.25 0.10
Diluted EPS -3.25 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.25 0.10
Diluted EPS -3.25 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited