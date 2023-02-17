English
    Laxmi Cotspin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 37.09% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Cotspin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 45.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2022 down 487.81% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2022 down 245.27% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.

    Laxmi Cotspin shares closed at 21.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -15.97% over the last 12 months.

    Laxmi Cotspin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.3733.34
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations28.3733.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.4025.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.38
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost2.522.17
    Depreciation0.800.80
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses4.863.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.270.31
    Other Income0.400.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.870.65
    Interest-0.200.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.67-0.04
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax-5.67-0.04
    Tax-0.09-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.580.17
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.580.17
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.580.17
    Equity Share Capital17.1517.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves31.2833.17
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.250.10
    Diluted EPS-3.250.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.250.10
    Diluted EPS-3.250.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am