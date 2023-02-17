Laxmi Cotspin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 37.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 45.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2022 down 487.81% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2022 down 245.27% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.

Laxmi Cotspin shares closed at 21.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -15.97% over the last 12 months.