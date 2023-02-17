Laxmi Cotspin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 37.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laxmi Cotspin are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 45.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2022 down 487.81% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2022 down 245.27% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.
Laxmi Cotspin shares closed at 21.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -15.97% over the last 12 months.
|Laxmi Cotspin
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.37
|33.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.37
|33.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.40
|25.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.52
|2.17
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.86
|3.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.27
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.87
|0.65
|Interest
|-0.20
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.67
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.67
|-0.04
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.58
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.58
|0.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.58
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|17.15
|17.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|31.28
|33.17
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.25
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.25
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.25
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.25
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited