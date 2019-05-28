Lawreshwar Poly Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore in March 2019 up 13.3% from Rs. 16.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 79.9% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2019 up 1.01% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2018.

Lawreshwar Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2018.

Lawreshwar Poly shares closed at 25.50 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -33.94% over the last 12 months.