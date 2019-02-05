Lawreshwar Poly Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.08 crore, up 14.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.08 crore in December 2018 up 14.14% from Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 down 3.46% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2018 up 23.75% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2017.

Lawreshwar Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2017.

Lawreshwar Poly shares closed at 29.70 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.39% returns over the last 6 months and -29.62% over the last 12 months.