Laurus Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,498.16 crore, up 27.37% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,498.16 crore in September 2022 up 27.37% from Rs. 1,176.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.44 crore in September 2022 up 15.08% from Rs. 197.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.14 crore in September 2022 up 27.14% from Rs. 338.31 crore in September 2021.

Laurus Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.68 in September 2021.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 526.20 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and -8.05% over the last 12 months.

Laurus Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,498.16 1,495.25 1,176.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,498.16 1,495.25 1,176.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 740.50 762.39 586.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 44.10 54.94 40.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -112.48 -159.38 -82.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 126.48 130.78 112.40
Depreciation 75.55 66.00 59.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 273.52 288.34 185.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 350.49 352.18 274.48
Other Income 4.10 2.93 4.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 354.59 355.11 278.98
Interest 37.91 27.50 20.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 316.68 327.61 258.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 316.68 327.61 258.39
Tax 89.24 96.00 60.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 227.44 231.61 197.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 227.44 231.61 197.63
Equity Share Capital 107.47 107.47 107.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 4.31 3.68
Diluted EPS 4.21 4.30 3.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 4.31 3.68
Diluted EPS 4.21 4.30 3.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
