Laurus Labs Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,127.30 crore, up 59.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,127.30 crore in September 2020 up 59.71% from Rs. 705.86 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.59 crore in September 2020 up 299.04% from Rs. 59.54 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.65 crore in September 2020 up 166.88% from Rs. 140.38 crore in September 2019.

Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.44 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.59 in September 2019.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 329.95 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 220.25% returns over the last 6 months and 363.87% over the last 12 months.