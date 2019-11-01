Laurus Labs Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 705.86 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 705.86 crore in September 2019 up 22.84% from Rs. 574.63 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.54 crore in September 2019 up 237.64% from Rs. 17.63 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.38 crore in September 2019 up 63.86% from Rs. 85.67 crore in September 2018.

Laurus Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2018.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 369.80 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.27% returns over the last 6 months and 8.49% over the last 12 months.