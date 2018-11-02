Laurus Labs Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 574.63 crore, up 7.71% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 574.63 crore in September 2018 up 7.71% from Rs. 533.48 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.63 crore in September 2018 down 66.58% from Rs. 52.76 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.67 crore in September 2018 down 28.69% from Rs. 120.14 crore in September 2017.

Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.99 in September 2017.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 356.60 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.22% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.