 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Laurus Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,279.34 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,279.34 crore in March 2023 down 7.14% from Rs. 1,377.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.28 crore in March 2023 down 53.77% from Rs. 221.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.38 crore in March 2023 down 31.14% from Rs. 375.20 crore in March 2022.

Laurus Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,279.34 1,500.70 1,377.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,279.34 1,500.70 1,377.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 446.49 566.56 532.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.87 51.80 56.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 211.04 101.64 102.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 112.10 127.21 111.06
Depreciation 80.55 78.48 60.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 252.40 268.39 202.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.89 306.62 311.97
Other Income 5.94 2.98 2.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.83 309.60 314.26
Interest 41.03 39.26 29.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 136.80 270.34 284.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 136.80 270.34 284.97
Tax 34.52 71.29 63.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.28 199.05 221.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.28 199.05 221.22
Equity Share Capital 107.73 107.73 107.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 3.71 4.11
Diluted EPS 1.88 3.70 4.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 3.71 4.11
Diluted EPS 1.88 3.70 4.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited