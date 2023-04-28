Laurus Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,279.34 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,279.34 crore in March 2023 down 7.14% from Rs. 1,377.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.28 crore in March 2023 down 53.77% from Rs. 221.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.38 crore in March 2023 down 31.14% from Rs. 375.20 crore in March 2022.