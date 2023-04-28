English
    Laurus Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,279.34 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,279.34 crore in March 2023 down 7.14% from Rs. 1,377.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.28 crore in March 2023 down 53.77% from Rs. 221.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.38 crore in March 2023 down 31.14% from Rs. 375.20 crore in March 2022.

    Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2022.

    Laurus Labs shares closed at 292.05 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.35% returns over the last 6 months and -49.59% over the last 12 months.

    Laurus Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,279.341,500.701,377.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,279.341,500.701,377.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials446.49566.56532.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.8751.8056.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks211.04101.64102.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost112.10127.21111.06
    Depreciation80.5578.4860.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses252.40268.39202.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.89306.62311.97
    Other Income5.942.982.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.83309.60314.26
    Interest41.0339.2629.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax136.80270.34284.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax136.80270.34284.97
    Tax34.5271.2963.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities102.28199.05221.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period102.28199.05221.22
    Equity Share Capital107.73107.73107.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.893.714.11
    Diluted EPS1.883.704.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.893.714.11
    Diluted EPS1.883.704.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 28, 2023