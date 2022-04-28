Laurus Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,377.66 crore, down 1.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,377.66 crore in March 2022 down 1.51% from Rs. 1,398.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 221.22 crore in March 2022 down 24.44% from Rs. 292.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.20 crore in March 2022 down 19.86% from Rs. 468.17 crore in March 2021.

Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.46 in March 2021.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 579.30 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 23.98% over the last 12 months.