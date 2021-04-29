Laurus Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,398.74 crore, up 68.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,398.74 crore in March 2021 up 68.68% from Rs. 829.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.78 crore in March 2021 up 160.19% from Rs. 112.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 468.17 crore in March 2021 up 140.79% from Rs. 194.43 crore in March 2020.

Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.54 in March 2020.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 474.70 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.87% returns over the last 6 months and 360.74% over the last 12 months.