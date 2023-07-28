English
    Laurus Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,107.65 crore, down 25.92% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:Net Sales at Rs 1,107.65 crore in June 2023 down 25.92% from Rs. 1,495.25 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.07 crore in June 2023 down 94.36% from Rs. 231.61 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.59 crore in June 2023 down 68.04% from Rs. 421.11 crore in June 2022.
    Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.31 in June 2022.Laurus Labs shares closed at 343.90 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.61% returns over the last 6 months and -34.53% over the last 12 months.
    Laurus Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,107.651,279.341,495.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,107.651,279.341,495.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials531.45446.49762.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.334.8754.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.21211.04-159.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost137.43112.10130.78
    Depreciation83.8780.5566.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses252.35252.40288.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.01171.89352.18
    Other Income6.715.942.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.72177.83355.11
    Interest33.4741.0327.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.25136.80327.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.25136.80327.61
    Tax4.1834.5296.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.07102.28231.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.07102.28231.61
    Equity Share Capital107.73107.73107.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.241.894.31
    Diluted EPS0.241.884.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.241.894.31
    Diluted EPS0.241.884.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 28, 2023

