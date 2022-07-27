 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Laurus Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,495.25 crore, up 22.5% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,495.25 crore in June 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 1,220.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.61 crore in June 2022 up 4.29% from Rs. 222.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.11 crore in June 2022 up 13.62% from Rs. 370.63 crore in June 2021.

Laurus Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in June 2021.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 484.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.17% returns over the last 6 months and -25.65% over the last 12 months.

Laurus Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,495.25 1,377.66 1,220.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,495.25 1,377.66 1,220.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 762.39 532.93 739.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.94 56.41 15.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -159.38 102.01 -207.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 130.78 111.06 113.52
Depreciation 66.00 60.94 55.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 288.34 202.34 196.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 352.18 311.97 307.57
Other Income 2.93 2.29 7.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 355.11 314.26 315.14
Interest 27.50 29.29 25.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 327.61 284.97 290.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 327.61 284.97 290.10
Tax 96.00 63.75 68.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 231.61 221.22 222.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 231.61 221.22 222.08
Equity Share Capital 107.47 107.47 107.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.31 4.11 4.14
Diluted EPS 4.30 4.10 4.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.31 4.11 4.14
Diluted EPS 4.30 4.10 4.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
