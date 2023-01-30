 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Laurus Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,500.70 crore, up 60.92% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,500.70 crore in December 2022 up 60.92% from Rs. 932.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.05 crore in December 2022 up 82.35% from Rs. 109.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.08 crore in December 2022 up 74.33% from Rs. 222.61 crore in December 2021.

Laurus Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,500.70 1,498.16 932.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,500.70 1,498.16 932.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 566.56 740.50 421.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.80 44.10 33.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 101.64 -112.48 -30.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 127.21 126.48 108.16
Depreciation 78.48 75.55 59.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 268.39 273.52 184.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.62 350.49 155.70
Other Income 2.98 4.10 7.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 309.60 354.59 162.89
Interest 39.26 37.91 20.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 270.34 316.68 141.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 270.34 316.68 141.95
Tax 71.29 89.24 32.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 199.05 227.44 109.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 199.05 227.44 109.16
Equity Share Capital 107.73 107.47 107.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.71 4.23 2.04
Diluted EPS 3.70 4.21 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.71 4.23 2.04
Diluted EPS 3.70 4.21 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited