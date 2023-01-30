Laurus Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,500.70 crore, up 60.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,500.70 crore in December 2022 up 60.92% from Rs. 932.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.05 crore in December 2022 up 82.35% from Rs. 109.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.08 crore in December 2022 up 74.33% from Rs. 222.61 crore in December 2021.