    Laurus Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,500.70 crore, up 60.92% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,500.70 crore in December 2022 up 60.92% from Rs. 932.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.05 crore in December 2022 up 82.35% from Rs. 109.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.08 crore in December 2022 up 74.33% from Rs. 222.61 crore in December 2021.

    Laurus Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,500.701,498.16932.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,500.701,498.16932.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials566.56740.50421.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.8044.1033.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks101.64-112.48-30.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost127.21126.48108.16
    Depreciation78.4875.5559.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses268.39273.52184.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax306.62350.49155.70
    Other Income2.984.107.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax309.60354.59162.89
    Interest39.2637.9120.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax270.34316.68141.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax270.34316.68141.95
    Tax71.2989.2432.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities199.05227.44109.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period199.05227.44109.16
    Equity Share Capital107.73107.47107.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.714.232.04
    Diluted EPS3.704.212.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.714.232.04
    Diluted EPS3.704.212.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
