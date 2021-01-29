Laurus Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,272.27 crore, up 76.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,272.27 crore in December 2020 up 76.46% from Rs. 720.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.96 crore in December 2020 up 242.47% from Rs. 77.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 423.31 crore in December 2020 up 176.62% from Rs. 153.03 crore in December 2019.

Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.30 in December 2019.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 358.30 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 135.74% returns over the last 6 months and 320.74% over the last 12 months.