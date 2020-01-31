Laurus Labs Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 720.99 crore, up 40.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 720.99 crore in December 2019 up 40.61% from Rs. 512.78 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.95 crore in December 2019 up 345.9% from Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.03 crore in December 2019 up 75.71% from Rs. 87.09 crore in December 2018.

Laurus Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 7.30 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.65 in December 2018.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 435.65 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 21.67% over the last 12 months.