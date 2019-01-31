Laurus Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 512.78 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.78 crore in December 2018 up 8.23% from Rs. 473.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2018 down 51.29% from Rs. 35.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.09 crore in December 2018 down 9.68% from Rs. 96.42 crore in December 2017.

Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.38 in December 2017.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 358.05 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.26% returns over the last 6 months and -30.69% over the last 12 months.