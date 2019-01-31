App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Laurus Labs Q3 net profit down by 49% to Rs 17.8 cr

According to a press release issued by the drug maker, revenues from operations stood at Rs 529.5 crore up 10.6 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Laurus Labs on Thursday said its profit after tax for the quarter ended on December 31 was down by 49 percent to Rs 17.8 crore against Rs 34.9 crore during the same quarter last fiscal.

According to a press release issued by the drug maker, revenues from operations stood at Rs 529.5 crore up 10.6 percent.

The same was Rs 478.9 crore in Q3 FY18. CEO of Laurus Labs, Satyanarayana Chava said, "We delivered healthy revenue growth of 11 percent this quarter and for 9M FY19, driven by growth in our Synthesis, and Generic API portfolio.".
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Laurus Labs #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.