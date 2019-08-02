App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Laurus Labs Q1 PAT down 9% at Rs 15 Cr

Satyanarayana Chava CEO said the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Generics business witnessed a slowdown mainly because of lower ARV (antiretroviral) and Hepatitis C API sales.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Laurus Labs Ltd Profit After Tax for the quarter ended June 30 was down by nine per cent to Rs 15.1 crore against Rs 16.6 crore for the first quarter of last fiscal, the drugmaker said here on Friday. Total net revenues during the quarter was up by two per cent to Rs 550 crore.

It was Rs 539 crore during April-June quarter in FY19, the company said in a press release. V V Ravi Kumar, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, said the EBITDA margins were impacted mainly because of lower revenue and higher expenditure related to ramp up in production activities and higher Insurance cost.

Satyanarayana Chava CEO said the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Generics business witnessed a slowdown mainly because of lower ARV (antiretroviral) and Hepatitis C API sales.

Close

"As there is a shift in the treatment regime and new tender in South Africa, we are witnessing a deferment in off-take from key customers. We have visibility to recoup growth from the second quarter onwards and hence we remain confident of maintaining the growth trajectory in the Generic API business for FY20," Satyanarayana said.

related news

During the quarter under discussion, the company executed a formulation supply order worth about Rs 80 crore to Low and Middle Income Group Countries (LMIC).

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Laurus Labs Ltd #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.