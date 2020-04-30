Laurus Labs' PAT touches Rs 110 crore in Q4

Laurus Labs Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, was up 155 per cent to Rs 110 crore against Rs 43 crore during the same quarter last fiscal.

The consolidated revenue for the quarter was up by 32 per cent to Rs 839 crore as against Rs 635 crore in Q4 FY'19, a press release from the company said.

With higher volumes and new product introduction, our other API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) business segment has posted healthy growth, we do expect this growth rate to continue and improve in the coming quarters," founder and CEO of Laurus Labs Satyanarayana Chava said.

"Our anti-viral API revenues grew on a sequential basis. We expect this business to achieve stable revenues in FY'21 and may grow albeit at a lower rate, he said. For the full FY' 20, the drug-maker posted Rs 255 crore profit after tax on Rs 2,832 crore revenues, the release said.