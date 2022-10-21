 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Laurus Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,575.89 crore, up 30.94% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,575.89 crore in September 2022 up 30.94% from Rs. 1,203.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 232.81 crore in September 2022 up 15.31% from Rs. 201.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.02 crore in September 2022 up 29.35% from Rs. 347.91 crore in September 2021.

Laurus Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in September 2021.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 526.20 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and -8.05% over the last 12 months.

Laurus Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,575.89 1,538.94 1,203.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,575.89 1,538.94 1,203.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 779.31 759.20 579.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 44.10 54.94 40.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -116.00 -161.19 -87.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.99 152.03 122.87
Depreciation 81.84 70.79 63.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 272.58 279.79 202.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 367.07 383.38 281.89
Other Income 1.11 1.75 2.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 368.18 385.13 284.72
Interest 40.11 29.25 22.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 328.07 355.88 262.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 328.07 355.88 262.59
Tax 94.27 103.34 58.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 233.80 252.54 203.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 233.80 252.54 203.95
Minority Interest -0.58 -0.95 -2.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.41 -0.31 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 232.81 251.28 201.90
Equity Share Capital 107.47 107.47 107.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.33 4.68 3.76
Diluted EPS 4.32 4.66 3.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.33 4.68 3.76
Diluted EPS 4.32 4.66 3.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:55 pm
