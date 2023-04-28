Laurus Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,380.90 crore, down 3.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,380.90 crore in March 2023 down 3.08% from Rs. 1,424.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.98 crore in March 2023 down 55.32% from Rs. 230.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.25 crore in March 2023 down 27.83% from Rs. 398.00 crore in March 2022.