Laurus Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,380.90 crore, down 3.08% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,380.90 crore in March 2023 down 3.08% from Rs. 1,424.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.98 crore in March 2023 down 55.32% from Rs. 230.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.25 crore in March 2023 down 27.83% from Rs. 398.00 crore in March 2022.

Laurus Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,380.90 1,544.82 1,424.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,380.90 1,544.82 1,424.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 476.50 581.56 521.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.87 51.80 56.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 213.21 86.02 104.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 134.27 147.35 129.38
Depreciation 87.01 84.44 65.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 266.51 274.52 215.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.53 319.13 330.97
Other Income 1.71 1.43 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.24 320.56 332.26
Interest 53.10 42.71 30.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 147.14 277.85 301.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 147.14 277.85 301.71
Tax 39.90 74.79 69.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.24 203.06 231.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.24 203.06 231.90
Minority Interest -2.29 0.50 -1.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.97 -0.52 -0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 102.98 203.04 230.50
Equity Share Capital 107.73 107.73 107.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 3.78 4.29
Diluted EPS 1.90 3.76 4.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 3.78 4.29
Diluted EPS 1.90 3.76 4.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited