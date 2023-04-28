Laurus Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,380.90 crore, down 3.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,380.90 crore in March 2023 down 3.08% from Rs. 1,424.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.98 crore in March 2023 down 55.32% from Rs. 230.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.25 crore in March 2023 down 27.83% from Rs. 398.00 crore in March 2022.

Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.29 in March 2022.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 292.05 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.35% returns over the last 6 months and -49.59% over the last 12 months.