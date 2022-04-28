 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Laurus Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,424.83 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,424.83 crore in March 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 1,411.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.50 crore in March 2022 down 22.31% from Rs. 296.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 398.00 crore in March 2022 down 16.51% from Rs. 476.71 crore in March 2021.

Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.53 in March 2021.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 579.30 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 23.98% over the last 12 months.

Laurus Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,424.83 1,028.76 1,411.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,424.83 1,028.76 1,411.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 521.97 422.97 702.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 56.41 33.32 37.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 104.88 -32.27 -111.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 129.38 121.99 113.81
Depreciation 65.74 64.02 53.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 215.48 197.46 198.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 330.97 221.27 418.56
Other Income 1.29 5.33 4.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 332.26 226.60 423.08
Interest 30.55 23.10 21.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 301.71 203.50 401.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 301.71 203.50 401.17
Tax 69.81 48.53 104.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 231.90 154.97 296.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 231.90 154.97 296.92
Minority Interest -1.22 -1.22 -0.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.18 -0.02 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 230.50 153.73 296.68
Equity Share Capital 107.47 107.47 107.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 2.87 5.53
Diluted EPS 4.28 2.85 5.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 2.87 5.53
Diluted EPS 4.28 2.85 5.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
