    Laurus Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,181.79 crore, down 23.21% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Laurus Labs are:Net Sales at Rs 1,181.79 crore in June 2023 down 23.21% from Rs. 1,538.94 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.85 crore in June 2023 down 90.11% from Rs. 251.28 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.32 crore in June 2023 down 62.64% from Rs. 455.92 crore in June 2022.
    Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.68 in June 2022.Laurus Labs shares closed at 343.90 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.61% returns over the last 6 months and -34.53% over the last 12 months.
    Laurus Labs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,181.791,380.901,538.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,181.791,380.901,538.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials523.41476.50759.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.334.8754.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.18213.21-161.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost159.93134.27152.03
    Depreciation90.5587.0170.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses271.22266.51279.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.17198.53383.38
    Other Income3.601.711.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.77200.24385.13
    Interest39.1953.1029.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.58147.14355.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.58147.14355.88
    Tax12.1839.90103.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.40107.24252.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.40107.24252.54
    Minority Interest-1.94-2.29-0.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.61-1.97-0.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.85102.98251.28
    Equity Share Capital107.73107.73107.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.461.904.68
    Diluted EPS0.461.904.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.461.904.68
    Diluted EPS0.461.904.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Laurus Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

