Laurus Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,181.79 crore, down 23.21% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,181.79 1,380.90 1,538.94 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,181.79 1,380.90 1,538.94 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 523.41 476.50 759.20 Purchase of Traded Goods 26.33 4.87 54.94 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.18 213.21 -161.19 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 159.93 134.27 152.03 Depreciation 90.55 87.01 70.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 271.22 266.51 279.79 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.17 198.53 383.38 Other Income 3.60 1.71 1.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.77 200.24 385.13 Interest 39.19 53.10 29.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.58 147.14 355.88 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 40.58 147.14 355.88 Tax 12.18 39.90 103.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.40 107.24 252.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.40 107.24 252.54 Minority Interest -1.94 -2.29 -0.95 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.61 -1.97 -0.31 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.85 102.98 251.28 Equity Share Capital 107.73 107.73 107.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.46 1.90 4.68 Diluted EPS 0.46 1.90 4.66 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.46 1.90 4.68 Diluted EPS 0.46 1.90 4.66 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited