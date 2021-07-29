Laurus Labs Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,278.50 crore, up 31.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,278.50 crore in June 2021 up 31.22% from Rs. 974.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.39 crore in June 2021 up 40.52% from Rs. 171.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 401.20 crore in June 2021 up 40.57% from Rs. 285.41 crore in June 2020.

Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.07 in June 2020.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 618.50 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.09% returns over the last 6 months and 304.86% over the last 12 months.